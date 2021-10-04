ENG-XI vs SPA Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 ECC T10

England XI vs Spain Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 ECC T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ENG-XI vs SPA at Cartama Oval: In Match 5 of Championship Week of Dream11 ECC T10 tournament, Spain will take on England XI at the Cartama Oval on Monday. The Dream11 ECC T10 ENG-XI vs SPA match will start at 8:30 PM IST – October 4. England XI finished at the top of the Group C table with 7 wins from eight matches. They went on to play the final match against Italy in Group C and won the battle by chasing down the total of 141 runs posted by the opposition. On the other hand, Spain were the top contenders in Group A and finished at the top of the table with 5 wins and 2 defeats. They defeated Belgium and Sweden in the 1st and 2nd Qualifiers to move ahead for the final battle against Belgium. Here is the Dream11 ECC T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG-XI vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG-XI vs SPA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, Spain Dream11 Team Player List, England XI Dream11 Team Player List, ENG-XI vs SPA Probable XIs Dream11 ECC T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England XI vs Spain, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10.Also Read - DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 50: Captain, Vice-Captain - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 4 Monday

TOSS: The Dream11 ECC T10 toss between England XI and Spain will take place at 8 PM IST – October 4. Also Read - NED XI vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Dream11 ECC T10, Championship Week Match 4: Captain, Vice-Captain- Netherlands XI vs Italy, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Cartama Oval at 6:30 PM IST October 4 Monday

Time: 8:30 PM IST. Also Read - CT vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Everest Premier League T20 Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain - Chitwan Tigers vs Bhairahawa Gladiators, Playing 11s And Team News For Today's T20 at TUI Ground 9:15 AM IST October 4 Monday

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain.

ENG-XI vs SPA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dan Lincoln

Batters – Jack Perman, Hamza Saleem, Harrison Ward

All-rounders – Kuldeep Lal (C), Atif Mehmood, Sam Pearce (VC), Andy Rishton

Bowlers – Zulqarnain Haider, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell

ENG-XI vs SPA Probable Playing XIs

England XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (Captain), Alex Mellor (wk), Andy Rishton, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Rich Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Alex Russell, Tom Bevan, Zaman Akhter.

Spain: Awais Ahmed (wk), Hamza Saleem, Asjad Butt, Yasir Ali, Christian Munoz Mills (Captain), Atif Mehmood, Kuldeep Lal, Jack Perman, Ravi Panchal, Zulqarnain Haider, Raja Adeel.

ENG-XI vs SPA Squads

England XI: Harrison Ward, Arthur Godsal, Luke Webb, Zaman Akhter, Rich Edwards, Dan Lincoln, Tom Devan, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Euan Woods, Alex Mellor, Alex Russell, Max Uttley.

Spain: Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal, Yasir Ali, Zulqarnain Haider, Awais Ahmed, Adeel Raja, Atif Mehmood, Thomas Vine, Christian Munoz-Mills, Asjad Butt, Hamza Saleem, Jack Perman, Kuldeep Lal.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SPA Dream11 Team/ ENG-XI Dream11 Team/ Spain Dream11 Team Prediction/ England XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 ECC T10/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.