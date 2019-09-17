English newspaper The Sun came under fire from England all-rounder Ben Stokes after publishing sensitive information about the cricketer’s family on Monday. Publishing an article with the headline “STOKES’ SECRET TRAGEDY”, The daily claimed that Stokes’ half-sister and half-brother were shot dead by his mother’s ex-husband.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Stokes condemned the newspaper and called their journalism immoral, contemptuous and heartless. However, he also admitted that The Sun had sent one of its reporters to his parents’ home in New Zealand “to question them out of the blue on this incredibly upsetting topic”.

In their story, The Sun said that three years before the birth of the cricketer to his mother Deb, she got separated with her ex-husband Richard Dunn. It was also revealed that Dunn had weekend custody of their children, a son and a daughter, whom he shot to death after finding that Deb had moved on with Gerrard Stokes.

The article did not go down well with the cricketer as evident by his tweet. He said, “It is hard to find words that adequately describe such low and despicable behaviour, disguised as journalism. I cannot conceive of anything more immoral, heartless or contemptuous to the feelings and circumstances of my family.”

The Sun, on the other hand, justified their stand and said the story was done with the cooperation from his family members. “The Sun has the utmost sympathy for Ben Stokes and his mother but it is only right to point out the story was told with the co-operation of a family member who supplied details, provided photographs and posed for pictures,” a source of the newspaper was quoted as saying to the media personnel.