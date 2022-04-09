London, April 9: England all-rounder Ben Stokes is likely to return to action next month, despite of a knee injury he picked up in England’s tour to West Indies.Also Read - The Setup Stinks: Kevin Pietersen Defends Under Fire England Captain Joe Root, Says Don't Point Fingers At Him

Stokes have managed to bowl 99 overs in the three-Test series in the West Indies, which according to reports have aggravated the knee problem.

The 30-year-old Stokes had admitted earlier this week that he had not started his training for the busy summer ahead as a precaution. "I think it was pretty obvious that I was struggling with my knee a bit out in the Caribbean. At the moment there is no training. So I will go and get the scans and then we can find out what's going on, and then hopefully can make a plan from there," Stokes had said on the Round the Wicket podcast.

England have a gruelling summer ahead as they host New Zealand and South Africa for three-Test series apiece, as well play the rescheduled fifth Test against India, and Stokes’ fitness will be key to the team’s success.

But the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have revealed that the all-rounder’s injury is not serious and, while they will continue to monitor his progress, he is set to feature for Durham in May, reported mirror.co.uk.

A statement from the ECB read, “Ben had a scan on his left knee which didn’t reveal anything new. We had planned for him to return to LV= Insurance County Championship cricket in early May and, while he is feeling tender in the knee, that plan remains the same following the scan. We’ll continue to manage him in conjunction with Durham.”

(With Inputs From IANS)