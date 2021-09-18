London, Sep 18: As things stands as of now, Ben Stokes will not be a part of the Ashes Tour in Australia, which is scheduled to start on 8th December. Ben Stokes was not a part of the Test Series against India as well as he was busy recovering from his finger injury and mental well-being.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli-Led Team India to Play Warm-up Games Against England, Australia in October

England has also opted out the Rajasthan Royals bowler from the T20 World Cup squad and his last appearance in any form of cricket came in late July for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred. Also Read - IPL 2021: We're in a Good Position Right Now, Rajasthan Royals' Tabraiz Shamsi Ahead of UAE Leg

“Stokes is understood to have spoken to Test captain Joe Root recently, but England have been careful to leave him space and avoid rushing him back, with his welfare the primary concern. While Stokes is understood to have made progress, England are aware he would face a huge challenge to return during an Ashes tour, with players facing an extended quarantine period and uncertain whether they would be able to take their families,” said a report by The Telegraph on Saturday. Also Read - Tim Paine Assures England Cricketers Ahead of Tough Ashes Series

The report also said that England players will be informed by the end of this month on various conditions, especially on quarantine and bio-bubble protocols for the Ashes. The players can then choose whether or not they can go to Australia. England’s squad is expected to be named early next month with players potentially making themselves available for only three out of five Tests.

“Stokes is also understood to still be recovering from his finger injury. This remains a major ongoing concern, with the risk that a further blow could lead to a prolonged period out of the side,” further said the report.

The prolonged absence of Stokes is a big blow for England’s chances of regaining the Ashes away from home. Stokes is currently ranked second in the all-rounders ranking for Tests with 348 rating points. The 30-year-old Stokes has featured in 71 Test matches, scoring 4,631 runs at an average of 37, including 10 centuries. He has also taken 163 wickets at an average of 31.4. His absence also creates a hole in slip catching, which has been England’s point of weakness in Test cricket this summer.

Stokes has played only four Tests in Australia, scoring 279 runs at an average of 34.87. He also took 15 wickets at an average of 32.80. He scored a brilliant 120 in Perth, in only his second-ever Test match, during the 2013/14 Ashes tour. Stokes had missed the Ashes tour in 2017/18 due to the fallout caused by a street brawl in Bristol.

(With Inputs From IANS)