Jonny Bairstow – who was rested for the first two Tests – would be back for England and that would bolster the tourists after the crushing 317-run loss in Chennai on Tuesday. Bairstow's know-how of the conditions thanks to the IPL would help.

Not just Bairstow, Mark Wood, and Zak Crawley will return for the third Test at Ahmedabad. England Cricket Board (ECB) announced the squad for the Pink-ball Test minutes after the defeat at Chepauk. The rest of the squad remains the same, apart from all-rounder Moeen Ali – who is set to return to England and will not be a part of the side for the remainder of the series. Ali did not have a bad match during the second Test as he picked eight wickets and scored 49 runs.

Bairstow’s inclusion could mean Ben Foakes – who had a brilliant game with the gloves – may have to sit out. Foakes’ sharp work with the gloves helped England dismiss Rohit Sharma and Rohit Sharma in the second innings. With Rory Burns and Ollie Pope failing – Zak Crawley could be drafted into the XI for the Pink-ball Test. Mark Wood would find it difficult to make the XI in the presence of James Andreson, Stuart Broad, and Jofra Archer.