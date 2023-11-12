Home

England Announce T20I, ODI Squad For Upcoming West Indies Tour; Big Players Missing | Check Details

Buttler leads both squads, with just five other players from the Cricket World Cup group in India backing up to play the ODI series in the Caribbean.

New Delhi: Looking to bounce back after their disappointing Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign, England have named new-look playing groups for their white-ball tour of the West Indies in December.

Playing three ODIs and five T20Is from 3-21 December, the series provides Jos Buttler’s side with an opportunity to form new long-term plans in the 50-over game, while looking ahead to ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 next June to held in the West Indies and USA.

Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone join the white-ball skipper, with the opening two 50-over matches to be played in Antigua.

Barbados hosts the last ODI and the first T20I, before Grenada and Trinidad host two T20Is each.

After a breakout home summer in the Test format, Josh Tongue has been included in both T20I and ODI squads, as well as fellow seamer John Turner. The 22-year-old has impressed for Hampshire on the domestic scene, as well as with the Trent Rockets in The Hundred.

Having missed out on qualification to feature at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the series will mark West Indies’ return to international cricket, having last played when India toured in August. The side lost the three-match ODI series 2-1, though claimed a 3-2 T20I series win.

England Squads

ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, John Turner

T20 Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, John Turner, Chris Woakes

England Men’s Tour of the West Indies

1st ODI: 3 December, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

2nd ODI: 6 December, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

3rd ODI: 9 December, Kensington Oval, Barbados

1st T20I: 12 December, Kensington Oval, Barbados

2nd T20I: 14 December, Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

3rd T20I: 16 December, Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

4th T20I: 19 December, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

5th T20I: 21 December, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

