Home

Sports

England Announces Brydon Carse As Replacement Of Reece Topley For Remiander Of ICC ODI World Cup 2023

England Announces Brydon Carse As Replacement Of Reece Topley For Remiander Of ICC ODI World Cup 2023

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

England Announces Brydon Carse As Replacement Of Reece Topley For Remainder Of ICC ODI World Cup 2023

New Delhi: The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Brydon Carse as a replacement for Reece Topley in the England squad.

Trending Now

Carse, who has played 12 ODIs, was named as a replacement as Topley was ruled out of the tournament after breaking his left index finger during England’s match against South Africa on Saturday.

You may like to read

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

England is currently in the ninth rank of the World Cup’s point table as the side have already lost three out of four matches. On the other hand, India have not lost any game so far they are currently table toppers as they defeated last year finalists New Zealand.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES