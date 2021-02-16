‘England B’ trends big after Virat Kohli-led India hammer the visiting English team by 317 runs on Tuesday at Chennai to square the four-match series 1-1. Former English commentator Kevin Pietersen – who is a popular man in India – took to Twitter and reacted after Joe Root and Co faced humiliation at the hands of the hosts. Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin's Tamil During MOM Presentation at Chennai After India Beat England in 2nd Test Wins Praise | WATCH VIDEO

Pietersen – who is a regular in India – has picked up Hindi and he cheekily used the language while taking a cocky jibe at India.

KP's tweet read: "Badhai ho India England B ko Harana ke Liye."

Badhai ho india 🇮🇳,England B Ko harane ke liye 😉 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 16, 2021

Pietersen has been following the Test and has been tweeting regularly during the Chennai Test. From the first day of the Test, the former English cricketer made it clear that the pitch is not good and had stirred controversy. The pitch has been the talk of the town during the Test as plaudits believe it is unfair that the ball starts spinning from the first day.

Here is how fans reacted to Pietersen’s ‘England B’ tweet.

Oh come on KP!! A win is a win is a win. 🌸🌸 — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) February 16, 2021

Really Sarang!! — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) February 16, 2021

On what bases u r calling england b team. India was the team who played with b team in aus in gabba where there was no ashwin,no jadeja, no bumrah, no ishant, no shami, no umesh. We played with bowlers who didnot have experienced still won. (1) — Rohit (@rohit_0718) February 16, 2021

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball and the bat. He was adjudicated the man of the match for picking eight wickets in the match and then score a century. He pipped Rohit Sharma – who scored 161 in the first essay and Axar Patel – who picked up five wickets on debut.