Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel came up with the goods on the first day of the third Test at Motera Stadium on Wednesday. Axar was the one who got things started in the seventh over of the match. He picked up a wicket with his first ball and ever since he kept getting wickets at regular intervals. Not just the local lad Axar, Ashwin – the senior spinner – also extended his good run of form as he picked up wickets.

Following the batting collapse, fans took to Twitter and reacted to the 'England B' remark from former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen. Fans reacted and here are some of the best tweets.

Hey @MichaelVaughan what will be your excuse now? Ball being too pink or ball not turning or beach or crowds are so noisy or stadium is so big or England playing with their B side ????? — Shobhit Shukla (@Shobhit_016) February 24, 2021

Bairstow : 🦆 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 104/8 Sir do you have something to say.. England B or C? — Christy Mathai (@christymathai) February 24, 2021

KP still has to mention if this is England A or B — Mimi Sen (@mimisen25) February 24, 2021

KP searching for an excuse for his team’s terrible batting performance … Pitch ? Weather ? Batting conditions? England B team ? Blah blah ! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lk0oQEY8lC — Piyush | पीयूष (@Pyush_k) February 24, 2021

Axar Patel picked up six wickets to bundle out England within the first two sessions of the opening day of the third Test at Motera. This – after India lost the toss and were asked to bowl. The pitch-assisted spinners and the experienced Indian spinners -Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar – ran amock. They were disciplined, bowled within the stumps in order to bring more dismissals into play. The English batsmen seemed to be in without a plan to counter quality spin.