England Batter Alex Hales Retires From International Cricket

Alex Hales made his T20I debut against India in 2011, while his ODI and Test debuts happened much later in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Alex Hales retires from International Cricket. (Pic: ECB Twitter Handle)

New Delhi: England’s star batter Alex Hales has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, at the age of 34. He signs off from his International career as a T20 World Cup winner, having played his last game in their five-wicket win over Pakistan at the MCG in November last year.

Trending Now

Hales made his T20I debut against India in 2011, while his ODI and Test debuts happened much later in 2014 and 2015, respectively. The 34-year-old has scored over 5000 runs for England across all departments. His most recent international. The 34-year-old has scored over 5000 runs for England across all departments.

Hales has been in semi-regular discussions with England’s management over the last nine months, weighing up the balance between bilateral commitments and his franchise contracts. He has opted to bow out of the international game, confirming his continued availability for short-form leagues around the world.

156 Matches🧢

5066 Runs 🏏

578 Fours 💥

123 Sixes 💥

T20 World Cup Winner 🏆 Thank you, Alex 👏 Alex Hales has announced his retirement from international cricket. pic.twitter.com/xXOUmFjide — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 4, 2023

The right-handed batter opted out of England’s T20I series in Bangladesh earlier this year to fulfil a contract in the PSL and faced another clash of commitments later this month. He is in talks with a CPL franchise about a replacement deal, which would have ruled him out of England’s home T20I series against New Zealand.

The English batter took onto his Instagram Handle and wrote “Hi guys, Just a note to announce that I have decided to retire from international cricket. It has been an absolute privilege to have represented my country on 156 occasions across all three formats.”

“I’ve made some memories and some friendships to last a lifetime and I feel that now is the right time to move on. Throughout my time in an England shirt, I’ve experienced some of the highest highs as well as some of the lowest lows. It’s been an incredible journey and I feel very content that my last game for England was winning a World Cup final.”

“Throughout the ups and downs, I’ve always felt a huge amount of support from my friends, family and undoubtedly the best fans in world cricket. I look forward to continuing to play for Notts and experiencing more franchise cricket around the world,” Hales concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Hales (@alexhales1)

Hales played a crucial role in England’s title glory during the last T20 World Cup. He smashed 86* off 47 against India in the semi-final round and was England’s leading run-getter in the tournament after Josh Buttler. He hasn’t featured in ODI’s since 2019 but regular performer in the shortest format. Hales is currently featuring in The Hundred 2023 tournament where he has a contract with Trent Rockets.

