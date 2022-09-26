New Delhi: Despite it being Jhulan Goswami’s farewell game at the Lord’s on Saturday, it was the Deepti Sharma Mankad act that hogged unnecessary limelight. Deepti Mankaded English batter Charlotte Dean to seal the whitewash for India. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won the match by 16 runs and in the process completed the historic whitewash. But it was the Deepti moment that created a controversy.Also Read - Deepti Sharma Opens Up On Her Mankad in 3rd ODI Against England, Says Had Warned Charlie Dean Before

England Captain Heather Knight has come up with a shocking revelation that Team India didn’t give any warning and there is no need to justify by lying. Also Read - MCC Gives Stern Message to Non-Strikers After Deepti Sharma's Mankad, Advices Batters to Remain in Their Ground

‘The game is over. Charlie was dismissed legitimately, India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate. But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify by lying about warnings’, Heather wrote on Twitter. Also Read - Aakash Chopra TROLLS Ex-CSK Star Sam Billings Over Controversial Deepti Sharma Mankad | VIRAL TWEET

Deepti Sharma on reaching Kolkata airport, said it was part of the plan and whatever they’ve done was in accordance with the rules of the game and have also given warnings about leaving the crease.

‘It was a plan because we had warned her (for leaving the crease early) repeatedly. Whatever we did things was as per the rules and guidelines. We had told the umpires as well. But still, she (Charlie Dean) was there (outside the crease). We couldn’t do much’, Deepti told.

On Sunday MCC, the law-maker of cricket have made it clear that non-strikers shouldn’t cross the line until the ball is released from the hand of the bowler.