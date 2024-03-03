Home

Sports

England Champions Rope In Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell For Inaugural World Championship Of Legends

England Champions Rope In Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell For Inaugural World Championship Of Legends

The World Championship Of Legends will be played at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham from July 3 to 18.

Ian Bell launches the jersey of England Champions.

Dubai: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen and Ian Bell have been roped in by England Champions for the inaugural season of World Championship Of Legends. The star-studded event, slated from July 3 to 18, guarantees a nostalgic reunion of cricketing legends, injecting brilliance and experience into this global T20 spectacle. The tournament, which has got approval from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will be played at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

Trending Now

The franchise leagues for retired cricketers have bloomed a lot in recent times and the World Championship Of Legends is the latest addition to the family with a promise of delivering a spectacular cricketing extravaganza, showcasing the best of T20 cricket on the global stage.

You may like to read

The announcement of Pietersen and Bell joining England Champions were made in a glitzy ceremony at Taj Downtown, Dubai. Bell, an integral part of the England Champions, underlined the significance of this venture for players and the sport.

“Being part of the England Champions under the WCL is an extraordinary opportunity. The league’s innovative approach and the chance to play in England make this a truly exciting prospect. I’m eager to contribute to our team’s success and make our fans proud,” Bell commented.

Bollywood actress and co-owner of the England Champions, Jacqueline Fernandez, conveyed her honour at joining the cricketing world. “It’s an absolute honour to be a part of this incredible venture. I am excited to embark on this journey to glory and success,” Fernandez said.

Besides Bell and Pietersen, iconic cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, and more have signed up for the competition. However, the names of rest of the teams are yet to be known.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.