In high praise of Raheem Sterling, England team manager Gareth Southgate’s says he would not hesitate from giving the Manchester City player the captain’s role.

“Raheem is in that leadership group now and he has fulfilled that brilliantly over the last 12 months in particular. You can see his maturity now with what has happened to him on and off the pitch. I think he is realising that” Goal quoted Southgate, as saying.

“He has risen to that challenge and embraced it and I wouldn’t have any hesitation in making him captain if that was the right thing,” he added.

Recently, Manchester City registered a 6-0 win over Watford, with Sterling scoring twice in the game, in the FA Cup final. The club also won their second consecutive Premier League trophy.

Sterling has scored 26 goals in all competitions for Manchester City this year. Moreover, the 24-year old Sterling was named PFA Young Player of the Year.

