London: England are set to return to a split-coaching structure after ECB's new Managing Director Rob Key made his first major decision by advertising for two new head coaches. The split in roles is on expected lines as Key had previous called for it while working as a pundit.

Both coaches will report directly to Key and be "accomplished strategists with clear and ambitious plans for how they will develop and build success for English cricket moving forward," according the advertisement.

The deadline for applications for the head coach roles is May 6. Key, the former Test batter who was appointed England's new managing director earlier this month, will begin the first-round interviews from May 9 and 10.

England previously had two separate head coaches between 2012 and 2014 with Andy Flower (Tests) and Ashley Giles (T20s and ODIs) at the helm. Chris Silverwood, who was sacked after the Ashes defeat in Australia, had missed multiple limited-overs series due to a packed schedule.

Gary Kirsten, Graham Ford and Simon Katich are potential candidates. All-rounder Ben Stokes is the clear favourite to be named the Test skipper after Joe Root resigned from the post following the series loss in the West Indies.

It is likely that Stokes could be confirmed this week by Key. Key will be formally unveiled to the media at Lord’s on Thursday. England’s next Test is against New Zealand on June 2 while they take on Netherlands in a white-ball series.