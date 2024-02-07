Home

England Cricketer Turns Jasprit Bumrah | Watch VIRAL Video

Bumrah, who was named Player of the Match after helping India level the five-match series with a 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam, ended Ashwin’s 11-month long reign at the top.

New Delhi: England’s young cricketer has turned into Jasprit Bumrah after the speedster got the number one ICC Rankings in Test cricket following his nine wickets haul in the recently concluded 2nd Test against England in Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium – Visakhapatnam.

The 30-year-old is the leading wicket-taker in the series so far with 15 scalps at an average of 10.67. However, The X handle of the County Championship has shared a video in which a young England cricketer is trying to imitate Bumrah’s action. He ended up doing quite a funny imitation of the Indian pacer’s bowling action. Here is the clip:

How’s this for an impression of Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling? pic.twitter.com/LD5vEFutNN — County Championship (@CountyChamp) February 6, 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.