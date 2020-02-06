South Africa and England cricketers will raise funds for breast cancer charities by wearing pink jerseys when they play each other in the third and final ODI of the ongoing three-match series in Johannesburg.

Traditionally, it has been hosts South Africa who have sported pink jerseys for their Pink Day ODI in Johannesburg. However, for the first time, an opponent will also join their efforts in the fund-raising initiative come Sunday.

“We’ve been proud to supply South Africa with pink jerseys for the past four years and to have both teams stepping out in special jerseys for the first time will be a special moment,” kit supplier New Balance’s head of cricket Liam Burns was quoted as saying by the news agency Reuters.

The funds raised from the fixture will go towards the Breast Care Unit at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg. It will be the ninth such occasion when South Africa will don the pink jerseys and they have been unbeaten in these games.

Meanwhile, the second ODI will be played on Friday in Durban. South Africa lead the series 1-0 after a dominating win in the series opener in Cape Town.

Batting first England struggled their way to 258/8 thanks to Joe Denly’s 87. Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/38 from his 10 overs.

In reply, South Africa sauntered to the target in 47.4 overs at the cost of three wickets. Captain and opener Quinton de Kock scored 107 while Temba Bavuma fell short of his century by just 98 runs.