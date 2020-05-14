England and Tottenham Hotspur footballer Dele Alli was robbed at knifepoint at his home early Wednesday morning and suffered minor injury after a scuffle with the burgulars. Also Read - Messi, Ronaldo Can Break my Man United Goalscoring Record in 3-4 Years at Old Trafford: Rooney

According to Daily Mail, two males broke into Alli's north London house in the early hours of Wednesday where the midfielder is currently living with a childhood friend, their two partners and another old friend.

"Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we're all okay now. Appreciate the support," Alli posted on his Twitter handle.

The two culprits threatened the occupants with knives and reportedly thumped Alli on his face before taking off with jewellery and watches.

While Alli suffered a minor facial injury, others were unharmed but shaken by the ordeal.

A police spokesperson told the daily, “Police were called at approximately 00:35hrs on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of a robbery at a residential address in Barnet. Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing.

“One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment.”

The 24-year-old Alli is to start training with his club Tottenham next week as Premier League prepares to resume the season by next month behind closed doors in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

No arrests have been made so far.