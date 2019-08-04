As day three of the first Ashes Test unfolded, Australia were left hoping for another heroic effort from Steve Smith to bail them out. At the stumps of third day’s play, the team from down under hold a 34-run lead. Smith remained not-out at 46 with Travis Head partnering him to the pavilion when the day’s play was cut short due to bad light. An unbeaten stand of 49 between them had seen their team finish the day at 124/3.

The Tim Paine-led side were reduced to 27/2 after the openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft fell cheaply. However, Smith and Usman Khawaja steadied the ship for their team and added 48 to provide some stability to the innings. Khawaja took the aggressive approach while Smith continued with his usual self but the former’s party was cut short by Ben Stokes at 40. Head, joining Smith in the 19th over, made sure that there was no further casualty to the team.

The English bowlers were clinical in their performance with tight line and lengths. The 3rd-day pitch played out nicely as the bowlers who maintained the line in and around the fourth stump got rewarded. Khawaja and Smith, both were victims of that zone as they nicked the duke to wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow.

Earlier, in the day the England tailenders batted hard to make sure the visitors concede a lead of 90 runs. A gritty 65-run stand for the ninth wicket between Chris Woakes and Broad happened to be the most crucial one form England’s perspective. While Woakes had taken it upon himself to do the bulk of the scoring, Broad showed his defensive skills with the bat as he faced 67 deliveries in his innings of 29. Woakes remained not out at 37.

Nathan Lyon and Peter Siddle had taken the lower middle-order in quick succession as the home team were reduced to 300/8 with a lead of only 26 runs. That is when the tailenders got hold of the innings and started the rebuilding process.