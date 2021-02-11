England have hinted they may rest veteran fast bowler James Anderson for the second Test against India that starts from Saturday in Chennai. Anderson took three wickets, including two in an over, in the first session of the final day’s play of the first Test that swung the contest in his team’s favour. Also Read - Fans Gather Outside Sachin Tendulkar's Home to Show Support After Controversial Tweet on Farmers' Protest

Anderson produced a breath-taking display of reverse-swing bowling trapping getting rid of well-set Shubman Gill and India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane before accounting for the dangerous Rishabh Pant as well. England would go on to win the Test by a massive 227 runs to go 1-0 on the four-match series.

The 38-year-old, the most prolific pacer in Test cricket history, may miss the next Test to keep him fresh for the remainder of the tour. "I am not reluctant to change a winning team if it is the best thing to do for the players and the team and our longevity over a long period. Yes, he (Anderson) is a class act, but you'll have to wait and see," Silverwood told media on Wednesday.

Another fast bowler who would be itching to get a game is Stuart Broad. His entry could mean Anderson sits out but Silverwood hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the duo playing together. “Has it crossed my mind [to play Broad and Anderson together]? Yes, they are both class acts, but things are working at the moment and we have to look after our players… We have got many bowlers here that we could play at any given point. I feel very lucky that I have an abundance of talent,” said Silverwood.

England spinner Dom Bess gave a mixed performance in the first Test. He did take five wickets across the two innings including the scalp of Virat Kohli but also bowled 19 full tosses. Does that worry Silverwood?

“I’m not worried,” he replied. “I had a chat with him afterwards and he is still in good spirits. He can have a bad day every now and again. It is not through lack of effort. He’s shown he can get us wickets so I am sure he’ll be fine,” he said.”

With the new pitch to be used for the second Test expected to offer more turn, is England tempted to play Moeen Ali? “Everything is on the table. If we feel we need to do it we have the options available to rotate. [Ali has] worked as hard as he possibly can do. He’s not played a game, we accept that, but those are the times that we’re in at the moment. Should he play I’d have every confidence in him,” said Silverwood.