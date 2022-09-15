Indore: The second season of the Road Safety World Series was recently announced. The season will see legends from Indian cricket like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and many more in action.Also Read - India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

The tournament will take place in four cities: Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur. September will mark the beginning of the second season, while October will mark the start of the final leg of the tournament.

India, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and England will be among the teams playing. In addition to the two semi-finals and the summit clash, there will also be a third-place playoff.

What is the timing of the Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs West Indies Legends ?

The Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs West Indies Legends will be played on Thursday (September 15) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs West Indies Legends going to be played?

The Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs West Indies Legends will be played at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Where can I watch the Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs West Indies Legends on TV ?

The Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs West Indies Legends will be telecasted live on Colors Cineplex and Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs West Indies Legends in India?

The Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs West Indies Legends will be live streamed on Voot.

Predicted XI for Today:

England Legends Predicted XI: Nick Compton, Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell (c), Rikki Clarke, Tim Ambrose, Darren Maddy, Darren Stevens, Dimitri Mascharenhus, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Jade Dernbach

South Africa Legends Predicted XI: Jacques Rudolph, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wk), Henry Davids, Jonty Rhodes (c), Lance Klusener, Johan Botha, Vernon Philander, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala