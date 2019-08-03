After dominating the Australian batsmen for most of the day one, the English batsmen tamed the visiting bowlers throughout the second day of the first Ashes Test. Opener Rory Burns batted all day and scored an unbeaten 125 to help his team reach 267/4 at the stumps.

On an overcast day, which saw Jason Roy getting dismissed cheaply, the crowd at Edgbaston witnessed a solid defensive show by the same batsmen who had crumbled against a much weaker Ireland a week ago at Lord’s. While the day belonged to Burns throughout, skipper Joe Root also pitched in with an important contribution. In the partnership of 132 with Burns, he scored a gritty 57 off 119 deliveries.

However, midway through the day Australian bowlers made a comeback and unsettled the English batting unit to some extent. Root, Joe Denly (18 off 36) and Jos Buttler (5 off 10) were dismissed in quick succession as the hosts were to 194/4 from 152/1 in just 16 overs. With Burns in the middle, all-rounder Ben Stokes joined in the rescue party as they saved the English ship from sinking and made sure no more wicket is lost. At the end of the day, both of them added another 73 in their stay of 24.2 overs as Stokes finished the day not out at 38.

Meanwhile, the Australian bowlers did all the hard work as they constantly bowled outside the off and hoped for the batsmen to make a mistake. The bowlers made full use of the overcast condition and got the ball moving in the with a scrambled seam, as done by the English bowlers on day one.

The bowlers did not have an outright poor day as they restricted England to score runs freely but they just failed to strike the wood. English batsmen looked solid in their approach as Burns, Root and Stokes displayed no urgency and let bowlers do all the hard work. It was all about nudging the ball into the gap for a timely single or double and waiting for a lose delivery and they succeeded with flying colours in their test with patience.