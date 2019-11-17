England cricketers used David Warner’s name to spike the sales of their books, Australian Test skipper Tim Paine said on Saturday.

Paine’s remarks have come in the wake of England allrounder Ben Stokes’ claims, saying that the Australian left-hander said a few things to him in the Headingley Test, inspiring Stokes to play a match-winning hundred against Australia earlier in this year’s Ashes.

“I was obviously standing next to David the whole time and you are allowed to talk on the cricket field. But by no means was he abusing him or sledging him. It just seems to be a common trend in England that they like to use Davey’s name to spike book sales. So good luck to them,” Paine was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Paine also said that Warner had to endure abuses from the England fans during the World Cup 2019 and the following Ashes series after he made a comeback following his suspension in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.

“I was standing right next to him, I had absolutely no issue. The way David handled himself during the Ashes was excellent. Particularly given the fact he wasn’t scoring a hell of a lot of runs and I’m pretty sure he was on the end of a fair bit himself on and off the field in England,” Paine said.

“So I thought he did a great job of handling that and held himself really well throughout the series. They write books to sell and they have to get headlines to get sales,” he added.

In excerpts of his new book, ‘On Fire’, which were published in Daily Mirror on Thursday, Stokes said it was Warner, who ended up motivating him to save his team and prevent Australia from securing the urn.

“I had extra personal motivation due to some things that were said to me out on the field on the evening of day three when I was trying to get through to stumps. A few of the Aussies were being quite chirpy, but in particular, David Warner seemed to have his heart set on disrupting me,” Stokes wrote.

Stokes, who smashed a fabulous 135 not out, added: “He just wouldn’t shut up for most of my time out there. I could accept it from just about any other opponent. Truly. Not from him, though.”

“The changed man he was adamant he’d become, the one that hardly said boo to a goose and even went as far as claiming he had been re-nicknamed ‘Humble’ by his Australia teammates, had disappeared.

“Maybe his lack of form in his new guise had persuaded him that he needed to get the bull back.”