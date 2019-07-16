British Prime Minister Theresa May has said that England’s success in the recently-concluded ICC Cricket World Cup has helped the nation fall in love with the sport once again. May hosted a reception at 10 Downing Street on Monday night for the team that beat New Zealand in the final at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

“All combining to create a real thriller, one of the great sporting spectacles of our time,” said May.

🏆 “It means absolutely everything. The planning, hard work, dedication, commitment – and the bit of luck today – got us over the line.”#EoinMorgan on his team’s historic #CWC19 triumph 👇 pic.twitter.com/9itBIdG9K1 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019



She told the England squad: “You are a team that represents modern Britain, and that plays like no other side in the world.”

“When the odds were against you in the biggest game of your lives, you simply and stubbornly refused to lose. It is that determination, that character, that has made you world champions,” she said.

“You have helped the nation fall in love with cricket once again,” she said, adding, “we have a team that will be spoken of in awe for generations to come.”

England lifted their maiden ICC World Cup trophy, beating a battle-hardened New Zealand in a nerve-wracking final that was decided via a dramatic Super Over at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Opting to bat, New Zealand once again put up a modest batting performance under overcast conditions to post 241 for eight against a quality England pace attack that kept on asking probing questions. In reply, appearing in their fourth tournament final, England ended at the same score leading to the one-over eliminator at the Lord’s.

In the Super Over, England batted first and the duo of Ben Stokes, who kept the hosts in the game with a brilliant 84 off 98 balls, and Jos Buttler made 15, and New Zealand also ended at the same score but for the loss of one wicket, paving the way for an English victory on boundary count.

In the 50-over contest, England hit 24 boundaries while New Zealand had 16. And, in the Super Over, the home team blasted two fours, and Kane Williamson’s team hit a six.