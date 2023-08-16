Home

England Set to Drop Harry Brook to Include Ben Stokes in ODI Squad Ahead of World Cup – REPORT

Stokes, who retired from limited overs cricket, is set to comeback to the side in place of young Harry Brook.

London: With less than two months to go for the ODI World Cup in India, England are set to include Ben Stokes in the ODI set-up against New Zealand. Stokes, who retired from limited overs cricket, is set to comeback to the side in place of young Harry Brook as per The Telegraph. Stokes led England to their first-ever ODI World Cup triumph in 2019 and hence everybody believes he has it in him to repeat the feat in India. He was part of the England team in the recently-concluded Ashes. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer could return for the second half of the ODI WC.

