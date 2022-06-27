New Delhi: Reports coming in that England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan is all set to call it a day from international cricket. The 2019 ICC World Cup winning captain is set to announce his retirement in the ongoing week.Also Read - England to Tour Pakistan in September This Year: Report

As per The Guardian, the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain is mulling over his future for the past few days and has withdrawn from a scheduled appearance for the cricket charity, Chance to Shine at a School in Hackney on Tuesday. ESPN Cricinfo reports that the 35-year old batter is also expected to give up his white-ball captaincy.

"If I don't think I am good enough or I don't feel I am contributing to the team, then I will finish", Morgan said in an interview before the Netherlands Series.

”He obviously feels like he’s done with international cricket. It is and it isn’t [a surprise] at the same time. It is because of the World Cup not being too far away at the end of the summer and he for us is our perfect leader. He’s done an amazing job, he knows what it takes to win. It’s a shame, it’s strange to comprehend the side without him at the moment. Obviously, things move on and you kind of get used to it, but it is sad”, Moeen Ali said while speaking at BBC’s Test Match Special.

Morgan scored a total of 7701 runs in 248 ODIs for England. In Test cricket, he has amassed 700 runs in 16 matches and in the shortest format of the game he has notched up 2248 runs in 115 T20Is.