England's tour of South Africa has been called off after two unnamed members of the tourists contracted the deadly Coronavirus. The Sunday ODI was like the Friday game called off due to the COVID scare. While it was believed that the English side would wait for the results of the tests to come in, the confirmation that the tour was abandoned came on Monday evening.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement saying their use of nets at Newlands came as a result of “unacceptable” practice facilities in Cape Town.

“On arrival at Newlands on 3 December, we advised the venue the three nets provided on the main pitch were not of a standard for conducive practice,” said an England statement.

“Batsmen were unable to face seam bowlers on the nets on the main pitch as the surfaces were rendered and unacceptable. We requested with Cricket South Africa we would like to use the practice nets and that we would create a security cordon to ensure the players and coaches could enter the facility safely, as done previously on 28 November,” it further added.

Earlier in the tour, England whitewashed South Africa in the three-match T20I series and had the momentum on their side.

