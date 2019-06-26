ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Labelled as the overwhelming favourites, England will now play to stay alive in the tournament. With two games to go and with formidable sides, the hosts could face a shock exit. After England’s loss to traditional rivals Australia by 64 runs at Lords, the players and the performance faced the heat on Twitter as fans, experts, former cricketers slammed the English side. Creative memes started doing the rounds on social media after the loss. The memes are hilarious and will surely remove your midweek blues.

Here are the top 10 memes that trolled England after the loss.

Pic 1 : England on Paper Pic 2 : England on Ground#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/h4VMZRBdoa — Ro¢ky Edwαrd 💙🇮🇳🏏 (@IAmRockyEdward) June 25, 2019

This is what happens when you prepare for Mitchell Starc by facing Arjun Tendulkar in training 🤦‍♂️😂 #ENGvAUS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/wnsuX2yR6E — ZAR (@zar2997) June 25, 2019

England preparing to go home#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/LADjChpy02 — L O N E R 🐦 (@screen_shotx) June 25, 2019

If Pak misses out SL will get you

If SL misses out Aus will get you

If Aus missed out NZ will get you And India will always get you! Give me the cup ☕#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/IKW6KRIr8l — India भारत 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@RISHICHHABRA1) June 25, 2019

“A lot of today, we were outplayed. Thought we bowled well upfront. Little bit unlucky as Australia played and missed a lot. They built a fantastic partnership. Wicket got a little bit better, but still challenging. Wicket this morning was soft when we started. Choosing to bat would’ve been a horrific decision. Finch played really well, capitalized on the start he got. We pegged it back really well,” said Morgan at the post-match presentation.