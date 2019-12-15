Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team England Under19 vs Sri Lanka Under19 Prediction Tri-Nation Under-19 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 7th Youth ODI EN-U19 vs SL-U19: West Indies Under19, England Under19 and Sri Lanka Under19 will battle each other in the Under 19 Tri-Nation Series. A total of nine matches will be played with all teams playing each other twice with the top two teams finding a place in the final on December 21 in Antigua. The 7th Youth ODI will be played between England Under19 and Sri Lanka Under19 on Sunday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

TOSS – The toss between England Under19 and Sri Lanka Under19 will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 My Dream11 Team

Kasey Aldridge (captain), Ahan Wickramasinghe (vice-captain), Jordan Cox, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Clark, Nipun Dananjaya, Joe Evison, Blake Cullen, George Balderson, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Amshi de Silva

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 SQUADS

England U19: Ben Charlesworth, Jack Haynes, Luke Hollman, Jordan Cox (wk), George Balderson (captain), Kasey Aldridge, Hamidullah Qadri, Tom Clark, Blake Cullen, Joey Evison, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill, Dan Mousley, Scott Currie, Harry Duke, Sam Young

West Indies U19: Nyeem Young, Kimani Melius (captain), Ashmead Nedd, Kelvon Anderson, Matthew Forde, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien (wk), Kirk McKenzie, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Daniel Beckford, Joshua James, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Antonio Morris

Check Dream11 Prediction/ EN-U19 Dream11 Team/ SL-U19 Dream11 Team/ England Under19 Dream11 Team/ Sri Lanka Under19 Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more