HIGHLIGHTS| England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup

A magnificent win for England. The bowlers were on fire in the first innings and rattled the Afghan batting, bowling them out for a mere 112. Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers and took five wickets for 10 runs.

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes also bowled with venom and created all sorts of problems for the Afghanistan batters. The match looked done and dusted but Afghanistan showed great character and made England earn every single run. They sent a straightforward message that this team cannot be taken lightly. Any given day Afghanistan score 150+, they will be tough to beat.

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 Match Between England and Afghanistan. Hot favorites England take on Afghanistan in their opening Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup 2022. Afghanistan would be a tricky side and England are aware of it. This would be an exciting clash.

AFG vs ENG Playing XI:

Afghanistan : Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood