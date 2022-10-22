HIGHLIGHTS| England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup

A magnificent win for England. The bowlers were on fire in the first innings and rattled the Afghan batting, bowling them out for a mere 112. Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers and took five wickets for 10 runs.Also Read - Kapil Dev Gives Verdict That Shaheen Afridi is Miles Ahead, Says No Comparison With Mohammed Shami

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes also bowled with venom and created all sorts of problems for the Afghanistan batters. The match looked done and dusted but Afghanistan showed great character and made England earn every single run. They sent a straightforward message that this team cannot be taken lightly. Any given day Afghanistan score 150+, they will be tough to beat. Also Read - Ind vs Pak, T20 WC 2022: Fan BUZZ Ahead of Sunday Blockbuster at MCG | WATCH VIDEO

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 Match Between England and Afghanistan. Hot favorites England take on Afghanistan in their opening Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup 2022. Afghanistan would be a tricky side and England are aware of it. This would be an exciting clash. Also Read - India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: India.Com Employees Share Their Favourite Moment Of ‘Mother Of All Battles’ – WATCH VIDEO

AFG vs ENG Playing XI:

Afghanistan : Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Live Updates

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Wide to end a brilliant game for England. They win by five wickets and get their T20 World Cup campaign off to a brilliant start. Afghanistan did lose the match but credit must go to them for the character they showed despite putting just 112 on board. They didn’t lose hope and made England earn every single run.

  • 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Another one bites the dust as Rashid gets his first wicket. Harry Brooks hits it straight down the throat of long on. Only if Afghanistan had scored 30 runs more, this match would have gone down to the wire. ENG 97-5 in 15.2

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan have fought hard but England are almost through. 18 needed in last five overs. ENG 95/4 in 15

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: WICKET for Mujeeb! Short ball, was there to be hit. However, Malan has hit it to the cover fielder who took a good diving catch. Is there a twist in the tale? ENG 81/4 in 13.5

  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan have not allowed England to run away with the game but again, the runs are too less to make a match out of this. ENG 76/3 in 13

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: WICKET! Well, well. Ben Stokes is out too and Afghanistan sense comeback. Bowled it quicker after watching Stokes charging down the wicket. The ball sneaks through the bat, pad gap as Afghanistan get their third wicket. Still 48 needed of 56 balls. ENG 65/3 in 10.4

  • 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Drinks! ENG 62/2 in 10 overs. Afghanistan have bowled well and they would be ruing the fact that they didn’t get 20-30 more runs. 140-150 could have been a tough total to chase.

  • 6:54 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: WICKET! Hales fails to make the drop count as Fareed Malik gives second breakthrough for Afghanistan. Surprised Hales with the short ball who mistimes the pull to deep square. ENG 52/2 in 8.4

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Second drop of the match from Afghanistan. Hales hit one straight to long on but the skipper, Nabi drops a sitter. Can’t afford those when you are only defending 112.

  • 6:49 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Rashid Khan goes wicketless in his first over. England motoring along nicely in the match. Just 64 needed more to win off 74 balls.