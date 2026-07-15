LIVE

England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final LIVE score: Three Lions hoping to find inspiration to beat stubborn La Albiceleste

England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final LIVE score: Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions up against Lionel Scaloni's La Albiceleste. Follow along for the live updates, scores and more

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/england-vs-argentina-fifa-world-cup-2026-semi-final-two-live-score-updates-highlights-lionel-messi-harry-kane-atlanta-stadium-8475076/ Copy

England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup semi-final. (Credits: AI)

England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final LIVE: Yesterday, Spain ruled the midfield and came out victorious against the most lethal attacking side France, to punch their tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final but who will join them tonight? Will it be England or the red-hot reigning champions Argentina?

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd semi-final of the 2026 edition from the Atlanta Stadium, where two historically embedded sides will clash tonight. On one side there is England, making their second last four appearance in the last three editions but vying to reach the finale for the first time since winning it all in 1966.

That remains their only appearance in the final of the quadrennial event but for a fact, they could never have a better chance than this. Harry Kane is in the form of his life, scoring 70+ goals for club and country in the 2025-26 season and most likely heading towards a first Ballon d’or award.

Behind him is a solid midfield, consisting of England’s 2nd highest goal scorer this World Cup Jude Bellingham and the most expensive English Premier League midfielder Elliot Anderson.

However, up against them are the defending champions, the comeback kings Argentina, who are on a stellar run. They are finding inspiration from absolutely anywhere but the main source is, of course, the talismanic, the leading goal scorer Lionel Messi. England must take note that going 2-0 ahead is not safe against La Albiceleste, who can turn the game around from absolutely anywhere.

Just like the first semi-final between France and Spain, this match, too, has the makings of an all-timer. Don’t go anywhere as our live coverage will bring all the drama, stats and stories. So, follow along for the real-time updates and stay tuned for all the build-up before the kick-off at 12:30AM (IST).