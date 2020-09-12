

















England vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights

Billings slams maiden hundred but again he will not be happy with it as it may not help the hosts win the match. Zampa has been the star for Australia with the ball along with Hazlewood. Australia take a 1-0 lead in the series, but they would not relax as they would know very well that the hosts could bounce back. For Australia, it was an all-round effort that helped them win. England seemed to have lost the plot early on with the early setbacks. Maxwell, Marsh played well for Australia slamming fifties to give their bowlers a platform to bowl to. Australia win by 19 runs. Also Read - Vodafone Idea, Rebranded as Vi Becomes co-Sponsor For IPL 2020

Thanks to Maxwell’s audacious 77 off 59 balls and a brilliant supporting role played by Mitchell Marsh 77 off 100 balls, Australia post 294 for nine in 50 overs. At a stage, Australia looking down the barrel at 123/5 in the 24th over, it was a good effort by the visitor’s and now this makes the match interesting, as the hosts and the current champions cannot walk away with a win. They will have to earn it from here. Also Read - ECS Romania T10 Live Streaming Details, Full Squad, Timings And Schedule: All You Need to Know

Traditional rivals England host Australia in a 50-overs match at Old Trafford, Manchester on Friday in the first ODI. This will also be the first meeting between the two top sides in the format for the first time since the 2019 World Cup where Australia lost to England in the semis. Also Read - England vs Australia ODI: Steve Smith Doubtful Starter For Second ODI, Set to Undergo Second Concussion Test

The three-match ODI series is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League that will determine who plays at the next ODI World Cup scheduled to be played in India in 2023.

Even without Ben Stokes in the side, the hosts will start favourites in the ODI opener because they have a good know-how of the conditions.

ENG vs AUS Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Banton

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade