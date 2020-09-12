Live Updates

  • 1:39 AM IST

    England vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Billings slams maiden hundred but again he will not be happy with it as it may not help the hosts win the match. Zampa has been the star for Australia with the ball along with Hazlewood. Australia takes a 1-0 lead in the series, but they would not relax as they would know very well that the hosts could bounce back. For Australia, it was an all-round effort that helped them win. England seemed to have lost the plot early on with the early setbacks. Maxwell, Marsh played well for Australia slamming fifties to give their bowlers a platform to bowl to. Australia win by 19 runs.

  • 1:16 AM IST

    England vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: Zampa has risen to the occasion tonight and RCB would be glad to see his form. He has picked up wickets whenever his team needed it. With the wicket of Woakes, he has now picked four tonight. Cummins is also chipping in at the end, he has picked Adil Rashid. ENG: 237/8 in 45 overs

  • 1:05 AM IST

    England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Billings is inching close to a century and is more importantly fighting on and not willing to give up. England are still on the backfoot, but Billings in keeping the hope alive. What a ripper! ENG: 220/6 in 43 overs

  • 12:51 AM IST

    England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: The game is slowly but surely going away from England’s grasp as the run rate required climbs to over 10. A heroic effort is needed for the hosts to make a come back and the problem is that they do not have Ben Stokes. ENG: 190/6 in 40 overs

  • 12:46 AM IST

    England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Hazlewood picks Ali. The night has belonged to Hazlewood and Zampa. They have picked up three wickets apiece thus far and are taking Australia to a win. ENG: 182/6 in 39 overs

  • 12:43 AM IST

    England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Billings once again proves he is an asset for the side as he gets to yet another fifty. The job is half done, he needs to carry on and take the game deep. ENG: 180/5 in 38 overs

  • 12:33 AM IST

    England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Bairstow scored a brilliant 84 before Zampa – who has been phenomenal this night – has picked up yet another important wicket. The hosts are back in trouble as they still need about nine runs per over. Hazlewood and Cummins would return and they would make it difficult for England to score. ENG: 173/5 in 36 overs.

  • 12:03 AM IST

    England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Bairstow is still keeping the hopes of an English come back alive, but he will need support from the other end, Billings has been doing a good job up until now. The Australian bowlers have not allowed the hosts to pick up easy singles. They have been disciplined and hence they are in a commanding position. ENG: 140/4 in 30 overs.

  • 11:46 PM IST

    England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Bairstow is the key here to England’s chances. He is well-set, has got to a fifty, he has to carry on if the hosts want to make a match out of it. ENG: 100/4 in 26 overs

  • 11:28 PM IST

    England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: England are having to rebuild again. Pressure gets to even the best. Ther Australian bowlers are right on top and they know another wicket here or there and they could be into the tail quickly. The game is still in the balance, maybe tilting towards Australia a wee bit. ENG: 70/4 in 22 overs

England vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights

Billings slams maiden hundred but again he will not be happy with it as it may not help the hosts win the match. Zampa has been the star for Australia with the ball along with Hazlewood. Australia take a 1-0 lead in the series, but they would not relax as they would know very well that the hosts could bounce back. For Australia, it was an all-round effort that helped them win. England seemed to have lost the plot early on with the early setbacks. Maxwell, Marsh played well for Australia slamming fifties to give their bowlers a platform to bowl to. Australia win by 19 runs. Also Read - Vodafone Idea, Rebranded as Vi Becomes co-Sponsor For IPL 2020

Thanks to Maxwell’s audacious 77 off 59 balls and a brilliant supporting role played by Mitchell Marsh 77 off 100 balls, Australia post 294 for nine in 50 overs. At a stage, Australia looking down the barrel at 123/5 in the 24th over, it was a good effort by the visitor’s and now this makes the match interesting, as the hosts and the current champions cannot walk away with a win. They will have to earn it from here. Also Read - ECS Romania T10 Live Streaming Details, Full Squad, Timings And Schedule: All You Need to Know

Traditional rivals England host Australia in a 50-overs match at Old Trafford, Manchester on Friday in the first ODI. This will also be the first meeting between the two top sides in the format for the first time since the 2019 World Cup where Australia lost to England in the semis. Also Read - England vs Australia ODI: Steve Smith Doubtful Starter For Second ODI, Set to Undergo Second Concussion Test

The three-match ODI series is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League that will determine who plays at the next ODI World Cup scheduled to be played in India in 2023.

Even without Ben Stokes in the side, the hosts will start favourites in the ODI opener because they have a good know-how of the conditions.

ENG vs AUS Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Banton

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade