    England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Maxwell and Marsh rise to the occasion as they stitch an unbeaten 100-run partnership and look good for more as they enter the death overs. Both the players are well-set and have got fifties, they would now look to switch to top gear and get to as close to 300 as possible. AUS: 228/5 in 41 overs

    England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Maxwell is changing gears and Rashid – who has picked up two wickets – is allowing that to happen by presenting dollies to him. Marsh at the other end is playing brilliant, giving ample support to Maxwell and both of them have ensured the scoreboard keeps ticking. AUS: 182/5 in 35 overs

    England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Glenn Maxwell is playing his natural game and that seems to be coming off. He holds the key from here on in for Australia as they have already lost half their side and do not have much batting to follow. England would still feel they are on top but would be aware of the danger of Maxwell. AUS: 160/5 in 31 overs

    England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Rashid is on fire, he picks Carey this time. Rashid is on top of proceedings as Australia is in danger of getting allout. AUS: 123/5 in 23.4 overs

    England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Adil Rashid strikes early in his spell, get Labuschagne, who was not looking at his best. Australia in trouble and desperately need a partnership to get things back on track. England on top. AUS: 108/4 in 20 overs

    England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: The run rate is good, Marsh has also got off to a start. Australia needs to keep ticking five or six per over and make sure they do not lose wickets so that they have a good launching pad at the back end. And also make bad balls count. AUS: 103/3 in 19 overs
    England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Just as we felt that Stoinis was looking good, he departs. Mark Wood picks up his second wicket of the match and looks on top. England are in the box-seat at this point of time in the game as Mitchell Marsh walks in to take stock of the situation. AUS: 80/3 in 15.2 overs

    England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Australia is getting things back on track after losing their openers earlier on. Stoinis looks in good touch as Labuschagne is finding his feet and assessing conditions. The English bowlers have stuck to the lines and lengths, they were pitching the ball up, looking for movement earlier on, but as the innings progressed they have pulled their lengths back. AUS: 79/2 in 15 overs

    England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Stoinis looks in good touch, he has already hit five boundaries in his 24-ball innings, and Labuschagne – who is in his first outing this season – is trying to settle in. AUS: 63/2 in 12 overs

    England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Mark Wook picks Finch. Australia facing early problems. AUS: 43/2 in 9 overs

Traditional rivals England host Australia in a 50-overs match at Old Trafford, Manchester on Friday in the first ODI. This will also be the first meeting between the two top sides in the format for the first time since the 2019 World Cup where Australia lost to England in the semis. Also Read - IPL 2020 in UAE: MS Dhoni Hits Huge Six Out of The Ground, CSK Opener Murali Vijay in Awe | WATCH

The three-match ODI series is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League that will determine who plays at the next ODI World Cup scheduled to be played in India in 2023. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Trinbago Knight Riders For Winning Fourth CPL Title

Even without Ben Stokes in the side, the hosts will start favourites in the ODI opener because they have a good know-how of the conditions. Also Read - TKR vs SLZ CPL 2020 Final Highlights: Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard Star as Knight Riders Win Fourth Title

ENG vs AUS Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Banton

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade