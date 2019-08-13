England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Preview

The guests find themselves in a quiet comfortable space after overcoming all the initial hurly-burly surrounding the Ashes. Australia not only defeated England in the first test but dismantled the pre-conceived notion that the hosts would complete a successful summer with an Ashes victory after the World Cup. With Steve Smith scoring centuries in both innings and winning the match alone for his team, the mental aspect of the contest was also won by the team from the down under.

Joe Root & Co., on the other hand, are in all sorts of trouble one can expect. With bowling mainstay James Anderson set to miss the second test, the concerns are piling up further for the ‘Three Lions’. England were in the game till the third day of the first test but as Steve Smith took control of the fourth day, their performance took a drastic turn. The bowlers looked clueless in front of Steve Smith and the batsmen stood no chance against the vicious turns of Nathan Lyon. The home team would be desperate to stage a turnover and go level with Australia. Also, Jofra Archer is all set to make his test debut and the team would hope the Barbados-born pacer weaves his magic as he did in the World Cup.

England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Match Details

TOSS – The toss between England and Australia will take place at 3.00 PM!

Time: 3.30 PM IST.

Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Hourly Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for the first day doesn’t share any good news as AccuWeather has predicted a fair chance of rain during the initial hours of the day. The match starts at 11 AM local time and a 61% chance of rain has been predicted between 10 AM to 12 PM. However, it does decrease to some extent in the following hours but even those numbers can cause heavy rains.

England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Pitch Report

The Lord’s track has always been a lively one and it can be expected to remain the same. However, with overcast conditions on offer the bowlers shall get some natural assistance. The captain winning the toss would look to field first as batting against the new ball on day 1 would not be comfortable.

England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Probable Playing XIs —

England: Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Joe Root (C), Olly Stone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jack Leach, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer.

Australia Confirmed XI: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (C/wk), Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon.

SQUADS —

Australia (From): David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (wk/C), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser.

England (From): Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (C), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Sam Curran, Olly Stone, Jofra Archer.