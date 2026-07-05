England Vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Lord’s stadium pitch report and London’s weather forecast

The surface at Lord's is expected to be a balanced, sporting wicket offering an even contest between bat and ball

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File photo of the Lord's Cricket Stadium. (Credits: IANS)

The ultimate prize in women’s cricket is on the line as hosts England face dominant rivals Australia in the final of the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. This massive blockbuster clash takes place today, at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Both undefeated teams have played exceptional cricket to reach the final, which is expected to be a spectacular affair.

How England reached the final?

England enjoyed a flawless run through the group stage on home soil. They completely dominated Group B, securing comprehensive victories against Scotland and the West Indies by identical 38-run margins. They then capped off the group phase with a clinical nine-wicket victory over New Zealand to finish comfortably at the top of the table.

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In the semi-finals at The Oval, England faced a tough challenge from South Africa. Batting first, the hosts recovered from an early collapse to post a solid total of 169/5, anchored by a crucial half-century from star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt. England’s bowling unit, led by Sophie Ecclestone, then squeezed the South African batters, restricting them to just 129/8 to complete a 40-run win and secure their place at Lord’s.

How Australia reached the final?

Defending champions Australia extended their incredible World Cup legacy with an unbeaten streak under new captain Sophie Molineux. They tore through Group A, recording huge wins including a 98-run win over the Netherlands and a 113-run victory against Pakistan. They also pulled off a successful chase to defeat arch-rivals India by six wickets.

Australia faced the West Indies in the first semi-final at The Oval. Their bowling attack completely dismantled the Caribbean batting lineup, restricting them to a modest 125/7.

Opener Beth Mooney then anchored the chase with an unbeaten half-century, while Ashleigh Gardner chipped in with a quick 35 not out. Australia chased down the target inside 13 overs with eight wickets to spare, cruising into their eighth T20 World Cup final.

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