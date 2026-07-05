England Vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Lord’s stadium pitch report and London’s weather forecast

The ultimate prize in women’s cricket is on the line as hosts England face dominant rivals Australia in the final of the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. This massive blockbuster clash takes place today, at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Both undefeated teams have played exceptional cricket to reach the final, which is expected to be a spectacular affair.
England enjoyed a flawless run through the group stage on home soil. They completely dominated Group B, securing comprehensive victories against Scotland and the West Indies by identical 38-run margins. They then capped off the group phase with a clinical nine-wicket victory over New Zealand to finish comfortably at the top of the table.
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In the semi-finals at The Oval, England faced a tough challenge from South Africa. Batting first, the hosts recovered from an early collapse to post a solid total of 169/5, anchored by a crucial half-century from star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt. England’s bowling unit, led by Sophie Ecclestone, then squeezed the South African batters, restricting them to just 129/8 to complete a 40-run win and secure their place at Lord’s.
Defending champions Australia extended their incredible World Cup legacy with an unbeaten streak under new captain Sophie Molineux. They tore through Group A, recording huge wins including a 98-run win over the Netherlands and a 113-run victory against Pakistan. They also pulled off a successful chase to defeat arch-rivals India by six wickets.
Australia faced the West Indies in the first semi-final at The Oval. Their bowling attack completely dismantled the Caribbean batting lineup, restricting them to a modest 125/7.
Opener Beth Mooney then anchored the chase with an unbeaten half-century, while Ashleigh Gardner chipped in with a quick 35 not out. Australia chased down the target inside 13 overs with eight wickets to spare, cruising into their eighth T20 World Cup final.
The match is set to proceed smoothly with a very low 7% chance of rain. Current conditions show a temperature of 24°C with high cloud cover, making it mostly cloudy. Winds are coming gently from the west at 8 mph, while the humidity sits at 56%.
The surface at Lord’s is expected to be a balanced, sporting wicket offering an even contest between bat and ball. The average first-innings score at this venue during the World Cup is 158 runs. Settled batters can score freely, but overhead cloud cover may give bowlers early assistance.
England: Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.
Australia: Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.
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