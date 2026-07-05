England Vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final: When, where and how to watch

The ultimate rivalry in women’s cricket takes center stage as England faces arch-rivals Australia in the finale of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. This battle features the two biggest teams in the game looking to prove who is best. Both teams have deep squads full of experienced match-winners, making this group game crucial for getting a good spot in the semi-finals.
England reached this stage by playing aggressive, confident cricket throughout the group matches. Led by captain Heather Knight, they started the tournament with a big win, using their strong top-order batting to set high totals. Good knocks from senior players like Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danni Wyatt-Hodge helped England handle the pressure whenever they lost quick wickets.
With the ball, Sophie Ecclestone’s left-arm spin slowed down the scoring rate and forced opponents into making mistakes. Backed up by the pace of Lauren Bell and Charlie Dean’s spin, England’s bowlers looked sharp and disciplined. By winning their tough group games, England showed they can adapt to different situations and easily earned their place in the next round.
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Australia showed exactly why they are the team to beat with a dominant run through the opening phase. The powerhouse team swept aside their opposition with strong team performances. Openers Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll gave the team fast starts, which set a perfect platform for the big hitters in the middle order.
Their road to this match was all about finishing games cleanly under pressure. The all-round skills of Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner gave the team great balance, making it hard for opponents to find a weak link.
Supported by Megan Schutt’s early wickets and Georgia Wareham’s leg-spin, Australia squeezed teams out of the game early to stay undefeated under new captain Sophie Molineux.
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England: Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.
Australia: Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.
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