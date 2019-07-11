England vs Australia Weather Update: Australia and England are all set to face off each other in the second semifinal of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Thursday. Both the teams are riding high on successive wins and should look to extend their unbeaten run to grab a place in the final against New Zealand at the Lord’s on Sunday.

While for the Australians the ongoing World Cup has been a story of resurgence, for the hosts this year’s mega-event is being termed as their best chance to win their maiden World Cup. After suffering a major turmoil, which saw some of their key players getting banned for a year, Australia under Aaron Finch peaked at the right time and now fancy their chances of a record sixth title. England, on the other hand, have been the most consistent ODI side for the last two years and started the tournament as outright favourites to win it. Despite suffering few defeats on their way to the semifinal, the Eoin Morgan-led side staged a spirited comeback and now find themselves in their usual space of winning games at ease.

Date: July 11, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

England vs Australia Weather Report

In a happy hearing for the fans, the weather forecasters have predicted no such probability of rain during the second semifinal. Unlike the first one between India and New Zealand, a full-length match can be expected on the scheduled day. Play start at 10:30 AM local time and the chances for rain during that time and the following hours don’t cross above 20%, which is quite minimal and should not see the match being washed out.

But the later stages of the game might see some frequent interference by rain as the chances of a shower increase to almost 50%. But there shouldn’t be any reason to worry as whatever part of the match remains incomplete can be completed on the following reserve day.