Eng vs Ban T20 Live Cricket Score, 20th Match

Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the England vs Bangladesh match. Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah has won the toss and have elected to bat first. Liton Das got things moving in the first over by hitting a couple of boundaries but soon lost his wicket to Moeen Ali who soon sent Naim packing as well in back to back deliveries to put England on top. Shakib Al Hasan also had to take the long walk back after trying to up the ante in the final over of the powerplay.Also Read - Virat Kohli Slips One Slot to 5th, KL Rahul Loses Two Spots to 8th in ICC T20 Batter Rankings

Team News: Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to back pain and fast bowler Rubel Hossain has been named as his replacement. Shoriful makes his way into the team in place of injured Saifuddin while England have gone in with the same side. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Martin Guptill's Injured Toe Could Rule Him Out For Crucial India Game on Oct 31

ENG vs BAN Playing XIs

Bangladesh: 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Liton Das, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim, 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Afif Hossain, 7 Nurul Hasan (wk), 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Nasum Ahmed, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Eoin Morgan, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Chris Jordan, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Tymal Mills