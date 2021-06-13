Live England vs Croatia Updates: 1-0

ENG vs CRO Live Updates Euro 2020: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Euro 2020 match between England and Croatia from the Wembley Stadium. In the mega Sunday clash, England’s golden generation will seek revenge against Luka Modric’s Croatia team who beat them in the 2018 World Cup semifinal. England will enter the game as a favourite with a stronger team on paper. See the latest England vs Croatia Live Score, Live Football updates here. Also, check the ENG vs CRO Euro 2020 Live Football Score, England vs Croatia Live match, England vs Croatia Live score today, ENG vs CRO Euro 2020 Live video, Live Football TV, Euro 2020 Live, ENG vs CRO live score, SonyLIV live Football match today online, Live Football Match Streaming, Watch Euro 2020 live match, Vivo Euro 2020 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today England vs Croatia match, ENG vs CRO Euro 2020 Live match score, England vs Croatia Live scorecard. You can also check the live Football blog of the match Euro 2020 between England vs Croatia from the Wembley Stadium. Also Read - Live Streaming England vs Croatia Euro 2020 in India: When And Where to Watch ENG vs CRO Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV