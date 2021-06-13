Live England vs Croatia Updates: 1-0 

ENG vs CRO Live Updates Euro 2020: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Euro 2020 match between England and Croatia from the Wembley Stadium. In the mega Sunday clash, England's golden generation will seek revenge against Luka Modric's Croatia team who beat them in the 2018 World Cup semifinal. England will enter the game as a favourite with a stronger team on paper.

Live Updates

  • 8:27 PM IST

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE England vs Croatia Score And Updates Euro 2020: FULL TIME! DONE AND DUSTED! England start their Euro 2020 campaign on high with a clinical 1-0 win over Croatia. Gareth Southgate players played better football than the opposition and earn a well-deserved victory. Croatia need to find some solution in the attacking department for the upcoming games. ENG vs CRO 1-0 FULL-TIME

  • 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE England vs Croatia Score And Updates Euro 2020: 90 minutes are up and England managed to keep Croatia under pressure with a goal lead. Four minutes are added to the time but Croatia attackers looked out of position throughout the game. ENG vs CRO 1-0 90th minute

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE England vs Croatia Score And Updates Euro 2020: Jude Bellingham comes in for Harry Kane who failed to produce any major impact in the game. Kane looked very rusty after the blow to the shoulder. It will interesting to see what 17-year-old Bellingham brings to the game. ENG vs CRO 1-0 82nd minute

  • 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE England vs Croatia Score And Updates Euro 2020: Poor shot from Raheem Sterling as he received the ball inside the circle and tried to hit it on the first touch without any precision. He just skied the ball which could have been a goal. Meanwhile, John Stones looks in a bit of discomfort. ENG vs CRO 1-0 76th minute

  • 7:56 PM IST

  • 7:55 PM IST

    Live Score England vs Croatia Euro 2020 Updates: Excellent free-kick from Mason Mount as he curled ball the right way but missed the target by inches. England are looking to extend the lead to the opposition on the mat. While Croatia need to find a way to create some trouble for England’s defence which has not been tested so far in the game. ENG vs CRO 1-0 67th minute.

  • 7:51 PM IST

    HARRY KANE to continue despite the blow!

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE England vs Croatia Score And Updates Euro 2020: HARRY KANE IS DOWN! It was a good chance to double the lead but Kane misses the top connection and in the process, he hit the goal post and injured his shoulder. The medical team is out to check the England captain. ENG vs CRO 1-0 62nd minute

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE England vs Croatia Score And Updates Euro 2020: GOAL! RAHEEM STERLING TAKES ENGLAND AHEAD! An excellent pass from Kalvin Phillips, which literally exploited Croatia’s defence and Sterling was attentive enough to get it past the goalkeeper. Gareth Southgate is pumped up. ENG vs CRO 1-0 57th minute