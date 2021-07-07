England vs Denmark Dream11 Team Prediction

England vs Denmark Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints, Euro 2020 Semifinal: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs, Teams News For ENG vs DEN From Wembley Stadium, London, 12:30 AM IST, July 8. Also Read - I-League Winning Coach Kibu Vicuna Points Out Major Difference Between Indian And European Leagues

England and Denmark will face off each other for a place in Euro 2020 final to meet Italy, who beat Spain on penalties. The match will be played at the Wembley Stadium, London, and thus the Three Lions will enjoy the home advantage. The Harry Kane-led team will have a chance to make it to the final of a major football event after 1966 when they won the World Cup. Also Read - Pedri One of Best Talents Presently And Future of European Football: I-League Winner Coach Kibu Vicuna

On the other hand, Denmark has had an inspirational run so far in the coveted tournament. Denmark has entered the semifinal of the European Championships after a long gap of 29 years. The Danish had won the prestigious title back in 1992. Also Read - Explained: How A Pair of Gloves With 288 Spikes Help Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma Produce Stellar Performances in Euro 2020

England vs Denmark Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ENG vs DEN, EURO 2020, England Dream11 Team Player List, Denmark Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, England vs Denmark Football Match, Online Football Prediction and Tips – England vs Denmark Football match, Online Football Tips England vs Denmark EURO 2020.

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Time: 12:30 AM IST, July 8.

ENG vs DEN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: J Pickford

Defenders: L Shaw (Captain), J Stones, A Christensen, J Maehle

Mid-fielders: P Hojberg, T Delaney, K Phillips, M Damsgaard

Strikers: R Sterling, H Kane (Vice-Captain)

ENG vs DEN Probable Playing XI

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Denmark: Schmeichel; Vestergaard, Christensen, Kjaer; Stryger Larsen, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Damsgaard, Dolberg, Braithwaite

ENG vs DEN SQUADS

England: Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United) Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton & Hove Albion) Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham) Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Denmark: Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Frederik Ronnow, Jonas Lossl Defenders: Daniel Wass, Joakim Maehle, Jens Stryger, Nicolai Boilesen, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Jannik Vestergaard, Joachim Andersen, Mathias Zanka Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Anders Christiansen Forwards: Youssef Poulsen, Martin Braithwaite, Jonas Wind, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Robert Skov, Andreas Cornelius

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ DEN Dream11 Team/ ENG Dream11 Team/ DEN Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more.