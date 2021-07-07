Live Euro 2020 England vs Denmark Semifinal Score And Updates

London: Live Score ENG vs DEN Euro 2020 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of England vs Denmark Euro 2020 semifinal match live from the Wembley Stadium, London. In the quest to fulfil 'it's coming home' phrase Gareth Southgate's English team will lock horns against a Determined Denmark side who have rejuvenated themselves in the tournament. England have played quality football in Euro 2020 with Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling leading the attacking front for the Three Lions. Denmark have shown immense grit and resilience to reach the semifinal and will try to give their all to reach the summit clash where Italy have already booked their spot.

Denmark: Schmeichel; Vestergaard, Christensen, Kjaer; Stryger Larsen, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Damsgaard, Dolberg, Braithwaite