England vs Denmark Live Streaming Euro 2020 Semifinal

New Delhi: England will face Denmark in Euro 2020 semifinal at the Wembley Stadium, London in front of a 60,000 crowd. This will be a golden opportunity for both these teams to book their berth in the final of the tournament against Italy. In the last six meetings between these two teams, England has won one whereas Denmark have won two games and three have ended in a stalemate. Both of them will look to be at the top of their game in the high-octane match. England will enter the contest as slightly favourites while Denmark has shown that they can cause a big upset.

What are the timings of England vs Denmark EURO 2020 Semifinal Match?

England vs Denmark EURO 2020 Semifinal Match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, July 8.

Where will England vs Denmark EURO 2020 Semifinal Match being played?

England vs Denmark EURO 2020 Semifinal Match will be played at Wembley Stadium, London.

Which TV channel will broadcast England vs Denmark EURO 2020 Semifinal Match?

England vs Denmark EURO 2020 Semifinal match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the live stream of England vs Denmark EURO 2020 Semifinal Match?

England vs Denmark EURO 2020 Semifinal Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What are the Probable Playing XIs for England vs Denmark EURO 2020 Semifinal Match?

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Denmark: Schmeichel; Vestergaard, Christensen, Kjaer; Stryger Larsen, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Damsgaard, Dolberg, Braithwaite

What are the squads for England vs Denmark EURO 2020 Semifinal Match?

England: Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United) Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton & Hove Albion) Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham) Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Denmark: Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Frederik Ronnow, Jonas Lossl Defenders: Daniel Wass, Joakim Maehle, Jens Stryger, Nicolai Boilesen, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Jannik Vestergaard, Joachim Andersen, Mathias Zanka Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Anders Christiansen Forwards: Youssef Poulsen, Martin Braithwaite, Jonas Wind, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Robert Skov, Andreas Cornelius