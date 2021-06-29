England vs Germany Live Streaming Football Euro 2020

It will be a high octane clash as England will face Germany in the Round of 16 Euro 2020 match. There is a huge rivalry between England and Germany because of their history and it will be interesting to note which team will hold its wood on the other in the big match. England had finished at the top of Group D whereas Germany had finished in second place in Group F, which was the group of death.

England doesn't have a great record in penalties in knockout matches of FIFA and they will look to be at their best in the first 90 minutes of play.

ENG vs GER Round of 16 Euro 2020 Live Streaming

What are the timings of England vs Germany EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match?

England vs Germany EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match will start at 9:30 PM IST on Tuesday, June 29.

Where will the England vs Germany EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match being played?

England vs Germany EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match will be played at Wembley Stadium, London.

Which TV channel will broadcast the England vs Germany EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match?

England vs Germany EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream England vs Germany EURO 2020 Match?

England vs Germany EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What is the probable playing XI for England vs Germany EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match?

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell; Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Mason Mount; Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane, Phil Foden

Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger; Kimmich, Gundogan, Kroos, Gosens; Sane, Muller, Gnabry

ENG vs GER SQUADS

England: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

Germany: Bernd Leno, Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp, Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Emre Can, Kai Havertz, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Florian Neuhaus, Serge Gnabry, Timo Werner, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Kevin Kolland.