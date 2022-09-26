London: In the UEFA Nations League Group 3 encounter, already relegated England take on Germany at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday (IST). Germany are currently placed third and have no chance of qualifying for the UEFA Nations League Finals. Here are the details of when and where to watch UEFA Nations League Match between Germany and England online and on tv.Also Read - Belgium vs France Live Streaming UEFA Nations League Semi-Final in India: When And Where to Watch BEL vs FRA Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV, JIOTV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten

When will the England vs Germany, Nations League Match start?

England vs Germany, Nations League match will start from 12:15 PM IST onwards.

Where will the England vs Germany, Nations League Match take place?

England vs Germany, Nations League match will take place at Wembley Stadium, London.

Where can you watch England vs Germany, Nations League Match Live on TV in India?

England vs Germany, Nations League match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream England vs Germany, Nations League Match in India?

England vs Germany, Nations League match can be live streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Germany Squad: Oliver Baumann, Kevin Trapp, Marc-André ter Stegen, David Raum, Matthias Ginter, Thilo Kehrer, Niklas Süle, Benjamin Henrichs, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Robin Gosens, Nico Schlotterbeck, Joshua Kimmich, Kai Havertz, Maximilian Arnold, Jamal Musiala, Jonas Hofmann, İlkay Gündoğan, Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané.

England Squad: Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson, Kyle Walker, Reece James, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw, Conor Coady, Fikayo Tomori, Trent Alexander-Arnold, John Stones, Ben Chilwell, Marc Guéhi, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, James Ward-Prowse, Mason Mount, Jordan Henderson, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Jarrod Bowen, Tammy Abraham, Ivan Toney.