England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Online And On TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch the England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV.

England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Online And On TV

England vs Iran Live Streaming: England will open their FIFA World Cup 2022 journey against Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022. For the third time in a row, Iran play on the largest platform in the world, but getting past the group stage will be difficult for Team Melli.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV:

Where will England vs Iran World Cup opening match being played?

England vs Iran match will kick-off at the Khalifa International Stadium.

When will England vs Iran FIFA World Cup match start?

England vs Iran match will kick-off at 6:30 PM IST on November 21, 2022.

Where can you watch the England vs Iran match in India?

The England vs Iran World Cup opening match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live-streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the England vs Iran match outside India?

The following list shows where you can watch the England vs Iran match outside of India

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.