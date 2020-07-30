England vs Ireland 1st ODI LIVE Streaming Details

England and Ireland square off in the series opening first ODI at the Rose Bowl, Southampton today. The teams will play three ODIs which also mark the beginning ICC Men's Cricket World Super League. The league provides context to ODIs as points accumulated towards it will result in teams booking automatic berth for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. England are resting their several first-choice stars who were part of the Test series against West Indies and will be back in action for the Pakistan Tests next month.

The matches will be played in a bio-secure bubble, without fans in empty stadiums.

The weather is expected to play along, allowing for a complete match.

All matches will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: England vs Ireland ODI Series

When: From July 30 to August 04

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLive

TV: Sony Network

FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

July 30, 2020, 1st ODI: England vs Ireland, 6:30 PM IST

August 1, 2020, 2nd ODI: England vs Ireland, 6:30 PM IST

August 4, 2020, 3rd ODI: England vs Ireland, 6:30 PM IST

England vs Ireland Full Squads

England: Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Kevin O Brien, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy