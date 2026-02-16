Home

England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 29 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch ENG vs ITA in India online and on TV channel

ENG vs ITA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 29 LIVE: Harry Brook's England will look to seal a berth in the Super 8 stage with a win over Italy at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

England batter Tom Banton scored a match-winning fifty vs Scotland in last T20 World Cup 2026 match. (Photo: PTI)

Two-time world champions England will look to seal a place in the Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a win over Italy in match No. 29 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday afternoon. Italy have been surprise package and fairytale story of this edition of the T20 World Cup. The debutants managed to stun much-fancied Nepal by 10 wickets with Mosco brother – Anthony and Justin leading the charge.

Harry Brook’s England, on the other hand, have had a roller-coaster ride so far in the tournament – first posting a 4-run win against Nepal, then losing to West Indies and finally putting up a clinical performance to beat Scotland. They will be in no mood to take the Italians lights as they prepare for their Super 8 matches in Sri Lanka.

“There’s a lot of good and dangerous teams here. I think we spoke about today not really trying to focus too much on them, just if we play well and we know how we can play, we should get over the line more times than not. I think we did that well today. Look, we’re still searching for that perfect performance. That might not come, But I think tournament cricket is just about peaking at the right time,” England batter Tom Banton said in the pre-match press conference.

England have won just one of their four meetings with European countries in the competition (lost three) – five-wicket win against Scotland on Saturday. Italy, on the other hand, have won two of their last three men’s T20Is, including a 10-wicket win in their most recent such game (vs Nepal). The last time they went on a longer winning streak in the format was a stretch of nine games between July 2023 and July 2025.

Italy skipper Wayne Madsen is set to miss the game against England as well after dislocating his shoulder in the opening game of the tournament against Scotland earlier this month. “I’ve obviously sort of tried to push as much as possible over the last couple of days, let it settle and push. It hasn’t actually reacted that well in the last 24 hours, so I think tomorrow is probably going to be a struggle. We’ll see how things go over the next few days. But when you pick up an injury, a dislocation like that, it’s all down to symptoms and unfortunately hasn’t quite recovered as well as I would have liked. But we’ve obviously still got Thursday to look at and see how things go over the next few days,” Madsen said in the pre-match press conference.

Here are all the details about England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 29…

When is England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 29 going to take place?

The England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 29 will take place on Monday, February 16.

Where is England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 29 going to take place?

The England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 29 will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 29 start?

The England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 29 will begin at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 29 LIVE on TV in India?

The England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 29 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 29 in India?

The England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 29 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 29 Predicted 11

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Italy: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Marcus Campopiano, Harry Manenti (c), Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan

