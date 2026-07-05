England Vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: When, where and how to watch?

England received a hostile welcome upon arriving in Mexico City ahead of Monday’s massive 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash, with home fans greeting the squad with loud boos and jeers at their team hotel.
The intense reception emphasizes the scale of the challenge waiting for Thomas Tuchel’s side. They must face tournament co-hosts Mexico in front of a completely partisan crowd at the Mexico City Stadium, where over 80,000 supporters are expected to create a highly intimidating environment.
Hoping to keep their tactical preparations completely private before the knockout encounter, England delayed their travel from their training camp in Kansas City for as long as possible. Despite their carefully planned schedule, the team bus was still met by hostile crowds, chants, and whistling from local fans waiting outside the accommodation.
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England started their tournament in Group L with a high-scoring 4-2 victory over Croatia. They followed that up with a tough, scoreless 0-0 draw against Ghana, before securing the top spot in the group by defeating Panama 2-0. With seven points from three matches, England advanced to the knockout stages as group leaders.
In the Round of 32, they faced a very difficult challenge against DR Congo. England fell behind early after conceding a goal in the seventh minute and struggled to break through for most of the match. The turnaround came late in the second half, led by captain Harry Kane. Kane scored the equalizer in the 75th minute and then struck the winning goal in the 86th minute to secure a 2-1 victory, earning England their spot in the Round of 16.
Mexico has enjoyed a flawless tournament so far on home soil, showing complete dominance in both defense and attack. Playing in Group A, they opened their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over South Africa.
They followed that with a tight 1-0 victory against South Korea and finished the group stage by beating the Czech Republic 3-0. Mexico topped the group with a perfect nine points, scoring six goals and keeping three clean sheets.
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In the Round of 32, they faced Ecuador in Mexico City. The hosts took control early in the first half, with Julian Quinones scoring in the 22nd minute and Raul Jimenez adding a second in the 31st minute.
Mexico managed the rest of the match smoothly to finish with a 2-0 win, entering the Round of 16 without conceding a single goal.
Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.
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