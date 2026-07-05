England Vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: When, where and how to watch?

Hoping to keep their tactical preparations completely private before the knockout encounter, England delayed their travel from their training camp in Kansas City for as long as possible

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England players allowed to use Viagra against Mexico in Round of 16. (Image credits: IANS)

England received a hostile welcome upon arriving in Mexico City ahead of Monday’s massive 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash, with home fans greeting the squad with loud boos and jeers at their team hotel.

The intense reception emphasizes the scale of the challenge waiting for Thomas Tuchel’s side. They must face tournament co-hosts Mexico in front of a completely partisan crowd at the Mexico City Stadium, where over 80,000 supporters are expected to create a highly intimidating environment.

Hoping to keep their tactical preparations completely private before the knockout encounter, England delayed their travel from their training camp in Kansas City for as long as possible. Despite their carefully planned schedule, the team bus was still met by hostile crowds, chants, and whistling from local fans waiting outside the accommodation.

Also Read: WATCH: Kylian Mbappe, Orlando Gill clash mars France 1-0 win over Paraguay in FIFA World Cup 2026 pre-quarters

How England reached the Round of 16?