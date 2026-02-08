Home

Sports

England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 5 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch ENG vs NEP in India online and on TV channel

ENG vs NEP ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 5 LIVE: Former champions England will open their campaign in the tournament with an afternoon clash against Nepal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

England cricket team at a training session in Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo: IANS)

The two-time winners England will begin their journey to regain their crown with a Group C clash against Asian side Nepal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Harry Brook will be making his debut as captain in the World Cup with this encounter and will be coming into this series full of confidence after their 3-0 whitewash in T20I series against the Sri Lanka recently.

In fact, England have won 10 out of their last 11 T20I matches heading into this World Cup. “I think we have been performing well over the last 12 months since Harry’s become captain and we’re very happy with that. It’s been a progression, obviously myself personally I’ve changed my role so it’s been a bit of a gradual thing and a build-up to this World Cup,” England all-rounder Will Jacks said in the pre-match press conference in Kolkata.

“What we did in the last few weeks in Sri Lanka is another stepping stone to that and we come into here full of confidence and belief which is obviously very important that we can go a long way in this tournament but that doesn’t guarantee us anything. We know that there’s amazing teams in this World Cup and knockout cricket if we get there is even, it’s tricky so there’s no guarantees and India on home soil I think everyone knows they’re the favorites and they’re the team to beat,” Jacks added.

Their opponents Nepal are also coming into this game with an unbeaten record in their last 5 T20I matches. Their players from skipper Rohit Paudel to Deependra Singh Airee are experienced stars in this format of the game especially after two successful Nepal Premier League seasons.

England will be concerned over the fitness of opener Phil Salt, who suffered from back spasms in Pallekelle but should be fit to start the opening game. In-form Tom Banton is expected to start the campaign ahead of Ben Duckett while Luke Wood should be preferred over all-rounder Jamie Overton.

Nepal have look impressive in a couple of warm-up games ahead of the World Cup with dominant wins over fellow Associate member nations Canada and UAE.

15 Players

3 Lions

1 Dream @T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FiNYsUGimW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 6, 2026

Here are all the details about England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 4…

When is England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 4 going to take place?

The England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 4 will take place on Sunday, February 8.

Where is England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 4 going to take place?

The England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 4 will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 4 start?

The England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 4 will begin at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 4 LIVE on TV in India?

The England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 4 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 4 in India?

The England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 4 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 4 Predicted 11

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

Nepal: Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi/Nandan Yadav, Sher Malla

