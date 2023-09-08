England vs New Zealand, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where to WATCH

Home

ENG vs NZ Live Streaming Channel 1st ODI- Where To Watch England vs New Zealand Live? Check DEETS.

England vs New Zealand, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming

England hosts New Zealand in the opening ODI on Friday at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. It is expected to be a humdinger as both sides are powerhouses in the white-ball format. Both sides are also loaded with stars who can change the course of the game quickly. Jos Buttler would be leading the English side, whereas Tom Latham is in charge of New Zealand.

ENG vs NZ, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming – All You Need to Know

Where is England going to take on New Zealand in the opening ODI?

England take on New Zealand in the first ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

When is England going to take on New Zealand in the opening ODI?

England will take on New Zealand in the opening ODI on Friday (September 8).

Where will England take on New Zealand in the opening ODI?

England will take on New Zealand in the opening ODI at Sophis Gardens, Cardiff.

When is the opening ODI between England and New Zealand going to start in India?

The England versus New Zealand opening ODI will start at 5:00 PM IST.

Where can you watch the TV telecast of England versus New Zealand 1st ODI?

The opening ODI between England and New Zealand can be watched on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you LIVE stream the England versus New Zealand 1st ODI?

The live streaming will be available on Sony LIV App and website.

Squads:

England Full Squad: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

New Zealand Full Squad: Tom Latham (c, wk), Finn Allen (wk), Trent Boult, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young

