England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch in India

England hosts New Zealand in the opening T20I on Wednesday at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. It is expected to be a humdinger as both sides are powerhouses in the white-ball format. Both sides are also loaded with stars who can change the course of the game quickly. Jos Buttler would be leading the English side, whereas Tim Southee is in charge of New Zealand.

ENG vs NZ, 1st T20I LIVE Streaming – All You Need to Know

Where is England going to take on New Zealand in the opening T20I?

England take on New Zealand in the first ODI at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

When is England going to take on New Zealand in the opening T20I?

England will take on New Zealand in the opening T20I on Wednesday (August 30).

Where will England take on New Zealand in the opening T20I?

England will take on New Zealand in the opening T20I at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

When is the opening T20I between England and New Zealand going to start in India?

The England versus New Zealand opening T20I will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the TV telecast of England versus New Zealand 1st T20I?

The opening T20I between England and New Zealand can be watched on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you LIVE stream the England versus New Zealand 1st T20I?

The live streaming will be available on Sony LIV App and website.

Squads:

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Luke Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie

